Article Contents
Welcome to Friday. With the weekend nigh upon us, what better way to kick things off than with some app sales? I hope you like games, because that's mostly what's on offer today. Several Forever Entertainment titles are on sale, as well as some other good ones. Have fun and enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $8.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep Bug: Sound Travel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ekstar Clock $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Roll For It! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Widget Maker full $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sun-based Fasting Tracker - Circa Fasting $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibrate on Charging start-wireless/wired charger $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fluffy Alien $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Jerry's Balloon Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farmer vs Evil VR $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- In the Dark: 2 in 1 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- ElectroDroid Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Pocket Pool Boy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Geo Flags Academy Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- KROK Tests preparation $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alle krankheiten $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Analog Interval Stopwatch Pro - hiit workout timer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ESME - Secure your SMS. $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR-Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RhymeZone Rhyming Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Zoombinis $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Dungeon Maker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- HorseWorld: Show Jumping Premium $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Death Squared $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Deck of Fate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gemini $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Humpty Dumpty: Epic Adventures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- To the Moon $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- First Strike: Final Hour $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Find Puzzles, Fun without Ads $2.90 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill it ins crosswords puzzles PRO - No Ads $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frederic: Director's Cut $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frederic Resurrection of Music $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Returner 77 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sparkle 2 Evo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Violett $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Victory Light - Substratum Theme ★ Samsung Oreo $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Veno - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- At the Arcade 3D Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- The Book of Shadows $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
