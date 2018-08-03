Welcome to Friday. With the weekend nigh upon us, what better way to kick things off than with some app sales? I hope you like games, because that's mostly what's on offer today. Several Forever Entertainment titles are on sale, as well as some other good ones. Have fun and enjoy your weekend.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

¯\_(ツ)_/¯