It's quarterly financial results season! Well, one of the quarterly financial results seasons, anyway. The latest news is from T-Mobile, which reported its best second quarter ever. Over the period, the carrier added 1.6 million net customers (one million postpaid, the rest prepaid) and saw revenue of $10.6 billion.

Just about every marker for financial success looked good for T-Mobile last quarter: compared to Q2 2017, revenue was up four percent; net income was up a whopping 35 percent year over year, from $581 million in Q2 2017 to $782 million; earnings per share increased from $0.67 in Q2 2017 to $0.92. Additionally, T-Mobile says that, as of last quarter, its 4G network covers 323 million people. The period was the "best Q2 in company history," according to characteristically vocal CEO John Legere.

The carrier is projecting continued strong performance for the remainder of the year, which will see significant work toward its developing 5G network. T-Mobile stock saw a modest bump following the Q2 2018 report; it closed at $62.18 today, up from $59.36 yesterday.

You can check out the carrier's Q2 2018 earnings call, which was livestreamed August 1, below, if you're into that sort of thing.