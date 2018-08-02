India has one of the most competitive smartphone markets in the world. Thanks to companies like Xiaomi, you can get a great Android phone for the equivalent of $150-200. Optiemus Infracom is the exclusive BlackBerry licensee in India, and an upcoming BlackBerry device from the company leaked earlier this year.

The leaked phone is now official, and there are two variants - the BlackBerry Evolve and Blackberry Evolve X. Both devices have a 6-inch 2160x1080 18:9 display, 64GB of internal storage, a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0, a rear fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The internal hardware is largely where the phones differ. The less-expensive Evolve is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB RAM, while the Evolve X has a Snapdragon 660 with 6GB RAM. The Evolve has Bluetooth 4.0, while the Evolve X has Bluetooth 5.0.

Like most other recent BlackBerry phones, the pricing is... not great. The Evolve will be ₹24,990 in India (about $365), while the Evolve X will be ₹34,990 (~$510). Both phones are priced significantly higher than competing devices with similar specifications. For example, the Nokia 7 Plus with a Snapdragon 660 is nearly identical in price to the Snapdragon 450-powered BlackBerry Evolve. For the same cost as an Evolve X, you could buy a OnePlus 6.

If you still want to buy one of these phones, the Evolve will go on sale later this month, and the Evolve X will be available in September. Optiemus will also be selling a BlackBerry-branded wireless charger.