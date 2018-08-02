You'd think that a prominent image-sharing platform like Imgur would have already allowed you to upload video with sound from your phone, but apparently that wasn't the case. The functionality was added to iOS a few months ago, and it's now made its way to Android. By the way, what year is it?

Here's the changelog:

WHAT'S NEW VIDEO UPLOAD WITH SOUND Upload, trim and share awesome videos up to 30 seconds long with the community!

Record video! Whip that camera out and capture the moment directly from the image/video picker screen.

You can choose to include or remove sound from your video

All video posts are muted by default, if browsing in silence is your thing NEW Updated grid icons! Instantly spot if a post in the grid has multiple images, contains GIFs, or has a video w/ sound (with a camera icon).

By default, videos with sound will still be muted in the app. But when you upload your video (which must be under 30 seconds in length), you can now choose whether you'd like sound to be included in the first place. Imgur has also updated its grid icons so that you can see what kind of content is in a post (video, GIF, or multiple images).

The update is live on the Play Store, but if you need it, we've got the Imgur v4.2 APK on APK Mirror. On a tangential note, how are you supposed to pronounce "Imgur"?