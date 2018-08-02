Gboard adds support for a couple of new languages every few months or so, but with around 7,000 languages globally, it's going to take some time for the trend to end. Google has just added 16 more languages to Gboard, as well as four others for Google Handwriting Input.

Here's the Gboard changelog:

WHAT'S NEW More reliable language downloads

Morse code improvements

Japanese support for Android TV

18 new language varieties, including: Buryat, Lower Sorbian, Cypriot Greek, Gondi, Hakka, Cornish, Mandeali, Siberian Tatar, Shekhawati, Talysh, and Mundari

You might have noticed that Gboard says that 18 languages (or language varieties) are new, but we were only able to find 16 additions to the Google Support list. Those languages are as follows:

Arabic (Gulf)

Buryat (Mongolia)

Buryat (Russia)

Cornish

Gondi (Devanagari)

Greek (Cyprus)

Hakka

Hausa (Ghana)

Khorasani Turkic (Arabic)

Lower Sorbian

Mandeali

Mundari (Bengali)

Portuguese (Macau)

Shekhawati

Siberian Tatar

Talysh (Russia)

On a related note, Google Handwriting Input has added support for four more languages: Amharic, Armenian, Georgian, and Tigrinya. Here's the full changelog:

WHAT'S NEW Adds recognition support for Amharic, Armenian, Georgian and Tigrinya.

Accuracy improvements for several languages.

Android P compatibility.

Various bug fixes.

Both apps' updates are live on the Play Store, but if you need the APKs for whatever reason, we've got both the Gboard v7.4 APK and the