Gboard adds support for a couple of new languages every few months or so, but with around 7,000 languages globally, it's going to take some time for the trend to end. Google has just added 16 more languages to Gboard, as well as four others for Google Handwriting Input.
Here's the Gboard changelog:
WHAT'S NEW
- More reliable language downloads
- Morse code improvements
- Japanese support for Android TV
- 18 new language varieties, including: Buryat, Lower Sorbian, Cypriot Greek, Gondi, Hakka, Cornish, Mandeali, Siberian Tatar, Shekhawati, Talysh, and Mundari
You might have noticed that Gboard says that 18 languages (or language varieties) are new, but we were only able to find 16 additions to the Google Support list. Those languages are as follows:
- Arabic (Gulf)
- Buryat (Mongolia)
- Buryat (Russia)
- Cornish
- Gondi (Devanagari)
- Greek (Cyprus)
- Hakka
- Hausa (Ghana)
- Khorasani Turkic (Arabic)
- Lower Sorbian
- Mandeali
- Mundari (Bengali)
- Portuguese (Macau)
- Shekhawati
- Siberian Tatar
- Talysh (Russia)
On a related note, Google Handwriting Input has added support for four more languages: Amharic, Armenian, Georgian, and Tigrinya. Here's the full changelog:
WHAT'S NEW
- Adds recognition support for Amharic, Armenian, Georgian and Tigrinya.
- Accuracy improvements for several languages.
- Android P compatibility.
- Various bug fixes.
