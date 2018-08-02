Acer America Announces Availability, Pricing for Premium 13-Inch Chromebooks for Business

New Chromebooks will be available in September in robust configurations starting at $649.99; Ideal for professional environments, the Chromebooks are fast, secure, simple and easy to manage



San Jose (Aug 2, 2018) – Acer America today announced that its two new premium Chromebooks – the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and Acer Chromebook 13 – will both be available through the channel to commercial customers in North America starting in September. The Chromebook Spin 13 is priced starting at $749.99 and the Chromebook 13’s pricing starts at $649.99.

Both models were designed for business customers and feature a stylish and durable all-aluminum design with a Full HD+ 13.5-inch display in a productivity-boosting 3:2 aspect ratio. The new Chromebooks provide the speed, simplicity and security required in professional environments. Plus, they encourage collaboration and are easy to deploy, share and manage by IT staffs.

“These new Chromebooks are ideally suited for business and education customers that are focused on security, manageability and ensuring a solid return on investment,” said Philip Burger, Sr. Director of U.S. Channel for Acer. “The Acer Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 are sure to inspire colleagues to share ideas, keep teams in touch and help co-workers collaborate on-the-go.”

Convertible Chromebook Spin 13 Availability and Price

The Chromebook Spin 13 (CP713-1WN) is a convertible model with hinges that allow it to be opened a full 360-degrees, so the touchscreen display can be used in four versatile modes. It includes aWacom EMR stylus for note-taking, sketching and interacting with the display. After use, the stylus can be kept safely in the Chromebook Spin 13’s storage slot.

It will be offered to channel customers beginning in September in several configurations:

The CP713-1WN-385L has an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory and 64GB eMMC storage for $749.99 USD and $1,029.99 CAD.

The CP713-1WN-55HT has an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory and 64GB eMMC storage for $849.99 USD and $1,149.99 CAD.

The CP713-1WN-59KY has an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 16GB LPDDR3 memory and 128GB eMMC storage for $949.99 USD and $1,299.99 CAD.

Chromebook 13 Availability and Price

The Acer Chromebook 13 (CB713-1W) has a traditional notebook design for keyboard-heavy tasks. It will be offered in several configurations to channel customers beginning in September:

The CB713-1W-36XR has an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory and 32GB eMMC storage for $649.99 USD and $899.99 CAD.

The CB713-1W-56VY has an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory and 32GB eMMC storage for $749.99 USD and $1029.99 CAD.

High-resolution 3:2 Display Boosts Productivity



Both the new Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and Acer Chromebook 13 feature an IPS 13.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2256x1504 resolution for enjoying apps, documents and video in 3.3 million vibrant pixels.The display’s 3:2 aspect ratio adds 18 percent more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display, so customers will view more on their display.

Premium All-Aluminum Chassis

Sporting a professional and modern look, the Chromebook Spin 13 and Chromebook 13 each have an all-aluminum design with attractive diamond-cut effects. The sandblasted matte aluminum cases are durable and comfortable to hold. Plus, they feature a Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad that provides smooth navigation when browsing the web and using apps.

Excellent Connectivity

The Chromebook Spin 13 and Chromebook 13 feature an array of ports, including a USB 3.1 Type-C port on each side for charging, data transfers and connecting an external display. Customers can stay productive with long battery life up to 10 hours,(1) and will stay connected thanks to 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. (See full details on the product in the original launch news release. Also,see photos here.)

Ideal for Work Environments

Fast, simple to use and secure, the new Chromebooks utilize Chrome OS to enable their teams to create, connect and share with others. They fully support Android apps via Google Play, so customers can have access to Chrome apps and more than two million Android apps for productivity, connectivity, and more.

The new Acer Chromebooks are the right choice for environments where employees share their work computer – they can simply log into their Google account to access Gmail, Google Docs, apps, extensions, bookmarks, and more. Plus, files can be stored on Google Drive(2) which protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version of the file or document is always available and safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen. Plus, Chrome OS is regularly updated to provide more functionality and multiple levels of security to guard against ever-changing online threats.

