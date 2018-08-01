Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy On6, a rebranded Galaxy J6 sold exclusively online. Perhaps renaming existing phones is working out for Samsung, because the company just did it again. Today it announced the Galaxy On8, a phone identical to the already-released Galaxy J8.

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Display 6" HD+ Super AMOLED Camera 16MP (f1.7)+ 5MP (f1.9) rear, 16MP (f1.9) front Memory 4GB Storage 64GB with microSD slot (up to 256GB) Battery 3500 mAh Software Android 8.0 Oreo Price INR 16,990

The phone sounds okay on paper, but it falls flat when compared to other phones sold in India. For example, the Redmi Note 4 is about ₹6,000 less on Flipkart right now, but has a beefier Snapdragon 625 and a larger battery. The only stand-out features of the On8 are the AMOLED screen and dual cameras.

The Galaxy On8 will be a Flipkart exclusive, with an introductory price of ₹16,990. The MSRP is supposedly ₹17,990, which is actually higher than the Galaxy J8's original price, but it seems unlikely that the On8 will actually ever be sold for that much.