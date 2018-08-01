Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy On6, a rebranded Galaxy J6 sold exclusively online. Perhaps renaming existing phones is working out for Samsung, because the company just did it again. Today it announced the Galaxy On8, a phone identical to the already-released Galaxy J8.
Specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Display
|6" HD+ Super AMOLED
|Camera
|16MP (f1.7)+ 5MP (f1.9) rear, 16MP (f1.9) front
|Memory
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB with microSD slot (up to 256GB)
|Battery
|3500 mAh
|Software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Price
|INR 16,990
The phone sounds okay on paper, but it falls flat when compared to other phones sold in India. For example, the Redmi Note 4 is about ₹6,000 less on Flipkart right now, but has a beefier Snapdragon 625 and a larger battery. The only stand-out features of the On8 are the AMOLED screen and dual cameras.
The Galaxy On8 will be a Flipkart exclusive, with an introductory price of ₹16,990. The MSRP is supposedly ₹17,990, which is actually higher than the Galaxy J8's original price, but it seems unlikely that the On8 will actually ever be sold for that much.
- Source:
- Samsung Newsroom
Comments