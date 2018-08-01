Fit for the Whole Family: Samsung Introduces the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’

High-quality entertainment features, now at a budget-friendly price

August 02, 2018

SEOUL, KOREA – August 2, 2018 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’, a new tablet that keeps you and the family entertained while at home or on the go. Featuring new family-friendly entertainment options and enhanced audio and visual features, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ is ideal for enjoying your favorite movies or shows at home or on the go. Whether you’re lounging on the couch or enjoying a long drive with your family, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ can keep you and your children entertained for hours. And with added connectivity features like Samsung’s SmartThings, managing your home has never been easier.

“We are proud to announce the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’, Samsung’s latest addition to the tablet lineup with capabilities that make life easier, and more entertaining for the whole family,” said Jason Lee, Director and Head of Tablet Product Strategy Group at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Featuring a refreshed design, enhanced parental controls and new home connectivity capabilities, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ is the perfect complement for the modern household.”

With the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’, friends and family can watch movies, play games, listen to music or browse content together on a 10.5-inch display featuring a generous 16:10 screen-to-body ratio thanks to its slimmer bezels. Four speakers are built into each corner of the tablet with support from Dolby Atmos®, which transforms your mobile entertainment experience with moving audio that flows all around you.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ also gives parents the control to manage content and usage time with Kids Mode, Samsung’s child-friendly tablet interface designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun. This mode features Kids Browser, Galaxy Apps for Kids and eight free child-friendly apps from family favorite brands including Toca Hair Salon 3 and BRIO World - Railway. Families can also use Multi User Mode on the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ to create various accounts on the same device, such as one account for a child with separate accounts for the parents— for greater functionality on a single tablet.

Managing the family and home has never been easier with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ through enhanced connectivity features. Samsung’s Always On Daily Board brings integral daily information to one easy-to-view home hub including a clock, calendar and weather updates as well as a digital photo library. And now users can easily control their home environment from their family-friendly tablet with SmartThings1 on the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’. Control your connected home appliances via SmartThings with the touch of a button. Whether you’re getting the kids ready for bed or need to turn up the heat during a rainy day, smart home controls make it easy to manage your connected home.2

