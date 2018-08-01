We've been hearing about 5G-related things for quite some time now. The only thing with "5G' in its name that has officially been released is AT&T's, but as we already know, that's complete and utter BS. However, a Lenovo executive recently posted that Lenovo would have the world's first 5G phone.

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng posted the information above to his Weibo account, but it's since been deleted. In it, he claims that Lenovo will offer the world's first 5G-capable phone, and that it'll have the as-of-yet unannounced Snapdragon 855.

The Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod.

You might recall a photo of a 5G Moto Mod on a Moto Z3 from back in January, which still hasn't been announced. But Motorola has an event going on tomorrow, August 2nd, and some sites are speculating that the Moto Z3, along with the 5G Moto Mod, may be unveiled there. We don't believe that this is the Snapdragon 855-equipped phone in question, as the 5G capability for the Z3 will come from an attachment, but it's definitely something to think about.