Do you need a dashcam? Do you like free things? Well you're in luck, because we're partnering with dashcam manufacturer VAVA to give away six of the company's 2K cameras. We also have an exclusive coupon code, so if you don't win, you can still buy one for 26% off.

The VAVA Dashcam 2K uses a OV4689 CMOS sensor, with a wide-angle lens and an infrared mode to provide high-quality recordings. Video can be recorded in 2560x1440p at 30FPS, or 1920x1080 at 60FPS. The entire unit can be swiveled to record the front, sides, or inside of the car.

The camera has other great features too, like a mobile app for transferring recordings to your phone, a G-sensor for detecting collisions, and a 320mAh battery for limited functionality while the car is parked.

The VAVA Dashcam 2K normally costs $129.99, but we have an exclusive coupon code that drops the price to $79.99. Just enter code APVAVD005 at checkout to get the discount. You can buy the camera from Amazon.

This giveaway will run from Monday, July 30 to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, August 1. Six winners will be selected, and each will receive one VAVA Dashcam 2K. Only residents from the United States may enter. Good luck!

