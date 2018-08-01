We've done a few giveaways with Choetech in the past, and now it's time for another one. This time, we're giving away 40 of the company's USB Type-C to HDMI cables. If you would rather buy the cable outright, we also have an exclusive 50% off coupon to share.

This cable is exactly what it sounds like - there's a USB Type-C connector on one end, and a full-size HDMI on the other. It supports a maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz, and works with any device that supports DisplayPort over USB Type-C. That includes the Apple MacBook/MacBook Pro, Google Pixelbook, Asus Chromebook Flip C302, Dell XPS 15/13, and countless others. The cable even works with some phones, like the Galaxy S8/S9, Note8, HTC U11, and Huawei Mate 10.

The cable normally costs $17.99, but we have an exclusive coupon code that drops it to $8.99. Just enter code CHOECH19 at checkout when you buy the cable from Amazon. At that price, you might as well grab one and keep it around for future use (assuming you don't already have a Type-C device with video output).

The contest will run from August 1, 2018 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Friday, August 3, 2018. 40 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Choetech 6ft USB Type-C to HDMI cable. Only residents of the United States may enter. Good luck!

Choetech HDMI cable giveaway

