If you're not familiar with it, Dolphin is a cross-platform emulator for the Nintendo GameCube and Wii. The Android port came out in 2013, and the Dolphin community has continued to improve it since. The project's July 2018 progress report highlights several improvements to the Android version, including Android TV channels support and improved Vulkan compatibility.

Dolphin on Android first added support for Vulkan, the low-level graphics API, in October 2016. Unfortunately, the Vulkan rendering option only fully worked the Shield TV and other Nvidia-powered devices - everything else would usually display graphics errors. This is due to a bug in the Vulkan drivers for Adreno GPUs, which nearly all Android phones and tablets use. Dolphin now uses a hack to get around this, which results in improved performance but with a loss in emulation accuracy.

Before (left) and after (right) the recent Vulkan improvements

Game input on Android has also been improved this past month. When using touchscreen controls, joystick re-centering is now optional, which can make some games/levels easier. Also, emulated Wii remotes now work much better.

Dolphin on Android TV 8.0 Oreo

Finally, Dolphin now supports Home screen channels on Android TV 8.0 Oreo. This means you can have a row of Wii games and a row of GameCube games directly on your home screen. A placeholder image is used for each title, but if you've taken a screenshot during gameplay, that will be used instead.

You can see the full July 2018 progress report at the source link below. Dolphin for Android is only available from the project's downloads page - there is not an official Play Store listing.