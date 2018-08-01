Fully wireless earbuds are the future — or, at the very least, they're pretty neat. That futuristic neatness is expensive, though. This here deal takes some of sting out of upgrading to a wire-free audio lifestyle: Jabra's newest Elite Sport wireless earbuds are $139.99 today on Woot.

These same buds were on sale for $149.99 from a whole bunch of retailers last November. That was $100 off at the time; now, though, they generally go for about $200 on Amazon. This is the updated model that gets four and a half hours of battery life from the buds themselves, plus an additional nine from the included charging case (although, unfortunately, the case charges via micro-USB). They're also water resistant to the IP67 standard, so you won't sweat them to death during a workout. They can also measure your heart rate, which, hey, neat.

Amazon Prime members get free shipping on Woot purchases. This deal is good for the next eight hours or so (or until they're all gone), so step to it.