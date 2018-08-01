If VR interests you to any degree, then this deal is one you should pay attention to. Assuming you have a compatible phone, you can grab a charcoal 2017 Daydream View virtual reality headset for just $30, courtesy of Verizon. That's an insane $70 (70%) off.

We sometimes joke about impulse buys, but this certainly counts as one for me. I hope you like the black/grey model, though, because the white and coral variants are full price. But you get the headset and remote, so all you need to get going is a phone that's Daydream-ready, so check that before purchasing.

It's hard to pass this up, so I don't imagine that this sale will last too long. Just head on over to the source link below to get yours. Remember, though, it's only the charcoal model on sale.