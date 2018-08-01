Quick, guess the which mobile payments platform is most popular! Well, you were wrong — it's the Starbucks app. Now, though, you can use third-most-popular mobile payments platform, Google Pay, to refill your Starbucks Card balance from inside the Starbucks app.
The Starbucks app lets you pay for your coffee and scones and what have you by having your barista scan an on-screen bar code. It also lets you accumulate points to get free stuff. Being able to top up your Starbucks Card using Google Pay adds a modicum of convenience to the whole affair, assuming you already have your credit card info saved with Google.
WHAT'S NEW
Google Pay can now be used for one-time reloads of the Starbucks Card in the app.
