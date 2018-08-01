Article Contents
Hello, all, and welcome to August. We've got our first app sales roundup of the month to get through. It's a respectable size, so browse through at your leisure to see if anything today catches your eye.
Today's app sales roundup is sponsored by Edge Action Launcher by Edge Action Studio. This launcher brings the sidebar function from previous Samsung Galaxy phones to your device. You have several different panels to choose from, including your list of apps, contacts, calendar, soft keys, and much more.
Not only is Edge Action Launcher easy to use and setup, but it brings back one-handed use for all Android phones — you don't need to precariously reach for the back, home, or recents buttons or for the notification shade!
If you're interested in an in-depth look, XDA put up a nice write-up a little while back, which you can read here. Download Edge Action Launcher for free via the widget below. And thanks to Edge Action Studio for sponsoring today's app sales roundup.
Developer: Edge Action Studio
Price: Free+
Free
Apps
- English Tenses Maker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- SoundViz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- CineLenses $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ekstar App Backup & Restore $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pdf Tool - Merge, Split, Watermark, Encrypt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Email Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Reader PRO $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- LASERBREAK Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Deadly Traps Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- S8 Icon Pack Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Blacker : Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel 3 Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO (2960x1440) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Offline Russian Translator $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- SDA Book of Daniel Commentary $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Match Barcode - Barcode comparison tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CPU Monitor PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oh She Glows - Healthy Recipes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Education & Learning - Basics in School $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bottom of the 9th $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Squared $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sentinels Sidekick $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gemini $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- To the Moon $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black/Dark Substratum Theme «Infinity» $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
