Mozilla started messing around with a pared down version of its Firefox browser specifically for Indonesia late last year. It's got the data-saving features you'd come to expect in a bare-bones mobile browser, like options to not load images or save web pages to read offline. Now, the project has a new name: Firefox Lite.

What Lite's new handle lacks in uniqueness, it makes up for in practicality. Rocket didn't really let on what the app was all about; with Lite, you know what you're getting into. Firefox Lite's Turbo Mode function still has a rocket for an icon, and its Play Store listing has playful rocket-themed imagery all over it, so it hasn't completely lost its missile-themed charm.