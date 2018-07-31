Early last month, Huawei announced two phones with its 'GPU Turbo' technology: the Honor Play and Honor 9i. Unveiled a few hours ago, the Honor Note10 is the latest device with this new gaming tech, and it packs a 6.95" display and some decent specs for, as is common with Chinese phones, an affordable price.

Specs Screen 6.95" 2220x1080 AMOLED Dimensions 177 x 85 x 7.65mm, 230g Processor Kirin 970, octa-core RAM 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB, microSD expansion Camera (rear) 24MP + 16MP, f/1.8 Camera (front) 13MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000mAh OS Android 8.1 Oreo

We're guessing it's not a coincidence that this giant phone is branded as a 'Note.' In fact, Huawei has even decided to adopt a certain Korean company's branding scheme by pushing 'Note10' together.

The text reads "Honor Note10. Bigger. Better. Cooler."

Back to the phone itself, though; the Honor Note10 is powered by the same stuff that you'll find in the Honor Play (Kirin 970 and 6GB of RAM), albeit with a much larger screen (6.95" vs 6.3") and a much bigger battery (5,000mAh vs 3,750mAh). Like many Huawei phones, the back is glass, and the frame is aluminum. Unfortunately, all that contributes to a hefty 230g weight.

Out back, there are two cameras, one coming in at 24MP and the other at 16MP. The front camera is a 13MP affair. NFC and dual-SIM functionality are present, the former of which was missing in the Honor Play.

The 6GB/64GB Note10 is priced at 2799 CNY (~$411 USD), and the 6GB/128GB model a bit higher at 3199 CNY (~$469 USD). It's available in Magic Night Black (fancy name) and Phantom Blue.