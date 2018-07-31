Sony seems to finally be making somewhat of an effort stateside, having put the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact up for pre-order here around three months ago. Now that it's ditched the side-mounted fingerprint sensor design, there are even functional fingerprint sensors here in the US! B&H is currently offering the XZ2 for $649.99 and the XZ2 Compact for $569.99, equating to a $150 and $80 discount, respectively.

If there's one thing Sony should be applauded for, it's for releasing small phones with nearly identical specs to their larger counterparts. Case in point: both the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact pack 1080p displays, the Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, the 19MP 'Motion Eye' camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, IP65/68 water resistance, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensors. They only differ in display size (5.7" vs 5.0") and battery (3,180mAh vs 2,870mAh).

The Xperia XZ2 was already discounted to $699.99 from its $799.99 MSRP, but there's an additional $50 clip coupon available on the product page that can be easily applied. It's the same story for the Compact; it was already down to $599.99 from $649.99, and there's a $30 clip coupon available. The discounts are available for all colors of each phone, and keep in mind that B&H only charges sales tax in NY and NJ. Hit the source links below to check the phones out.