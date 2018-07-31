Right now, Amazon is selling the LG G7 ThinQ for $649.99, or $100 off MSRP. It sounds like a decent discount until you see what seller never-msrp on eBay has to offer: the upgraded G7+ ThinQ, which isn't offered here in the US, for $20 less at $629.99.

So how does the G7+ ThinQ differ from the standard G7, you ask? Well, it gets an extra 2GB of RAM, upping the total to 6GB, and an additional 64GB of storage, making the total 128GB. On top of that, because this is a model intended for Hong Kong and Singapore, it has two SIM slots. That last distinction also means that the phone will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. In terms of band support, it seems to have all of AT&T's bands, but it is missing T-Mobile's band 66 and 71.

The eBay seller has 87,568 stars with 99.1% positive feedback, so buy with confidence. Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Raspberry Rose are in stock, and Platinum Gray is sold out. eBay's showing the dreaded 'Limited quantity available' text, so act quickly if you want one.