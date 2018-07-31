Every month or so, an update to AR Core rolls out with support for a whole new set of phones, tablets... and now Chromebooks? Yes, the first Chrome OS device has been found among the list of profiles included in the AR Core APK, and that is the recently released Acer Chromebook Tab 10. Also joining the list are the codenames associated with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, blueline and crosshatch, which are due out this Fall.



Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released.

Newly supported devices

This list is compiled from the device profiles included within the AR Core APK. Those profiles are named with a codename associated with the device, but some of the names are still unknown, usually because they belong to currently unreleased hardware. As a result, some entries in the list are marked as unknown or rumored based on whatever information is available.

Keep in mind that the presence fo the profiles doesn't automatically mean device support is fully operational, but it's a pretty good indicator. If you have one of these devices, you should be able to install AR Core from the Play Store, but be aware that it has been known to take anywhere from a few hours to a few days before the Play Store enables access for newly supported devices. Alternatively, you can download the update from APK Mirror if you would like to sideload it.

Acer Chromebook Tab 10 [scarlet_cheets]

Google Pixel 3 [blueline] Pixel 3 XL [crosshatch]

Huawei nova 3 [HWPAR] unknown? [HWSNE]

Motorola Moto X (4) [payton, payton_sprout]

Nokia Nokia 8 [NB1] rumored: Nokia "Phoenix" [phoenix_sprout] – thanks, Timbets.

RED Hydrogen One [HydrogenOne]

Samsung Galaxy A6 [a6lte] rumored: Galaxy Tab S4 [gts4llte, gts4llteatt, gts4lltechn, gts4lltekx, gts4lltespr, gts4lltetmo, gts4llteusc, gts4lltevzw, gts4lwifi, gts4lwifichn]

Sony Xperia X Compact [SO-02J, F5321] Xperia X Performance [SOV33, SO-04H, F8132, F8131, 502SO] XZ2 [SOV37, SO-03K, H8276, 702SO] rumored: XZ3 [H8416] unknown: [H9436, H9493]

Vivo NEX A [PD1806] NEX S [PD1805] vivo 1805 [1805]

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE [sirius] rumored: "Pocophone F1" [beryllium]

Currently unknown deen_sprout deen_sprout_n akatsuki



The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.