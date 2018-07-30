Google has made countless advertisements for Chromebooks, but none of them have directly pointed out flaws in traditional operating systems like Windows and macOS - until now. The company just released a new Chromebook commercial that calls out its competitors for being annoying, buggy, and slow.

The end of the ad highlights numerous applications available for Chromebooks, including Lightroom CC, Google Docs, Hangouts, Netflix, Spotify, Slack, and others. The final shot shows the Pixelbook running PUBG Mobile in laptop mode, even though that game doesn't really support keyboard input.

I personally think the ad is great, since fast performance and lack of malware have been major selling points for Chromebooks since day one. Hopefully we'll see more of these in the future, if only to pay back Microsoft for all those 'Scroogled' ads.