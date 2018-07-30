Chrome has been able to view web VR content for some time now, but there has always been one problem - you couldn't launch Chrome from the Daydream launcher. In other words, you had to navigate to the desired page on your phone, then put your phone in a VR headset. That's not a great experience, and it leaves out standalone Daydream headsets (like the Lenovo Mirage Solo) entirely.

Google announced today that Chrome is now fully compatible with Daydream, meaning you can open and use Chrome entirely from the VR headset. "All the features you love on Chrome, from voice search to incognito mode to saved bookmarks, are now accessible on your Daydream headset," the company said, "But we’ve also added a few Daydream-specific features, like “cinema mode” which optimizes web video for the best viewing experience in VR."

The update enabling Daydream VR is rolling out now on the Play Store. If you have a standalone Daydream headset, you should be able to download Chrome for it soon.