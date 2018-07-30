You might recall the Google One announcement from a few months ago. Google's new storage plans are an even better deal than they once were with 2TB for $10 per month. That made Dropbox look a little behind the times with its 1TB offering at the same price. Today, Dropbox is catching up. The "Pro" monthly plan is moving from 1TB to 2TB, matching Google One.
The Dropbox Pro plan will still cost $10 per month with the doubled space. Dropbox is also adding another terabyte of storage to the Business Standard account, taking it from 2TB to 3TB. Dropbox plans have all the same features like file recovery, link sharing, and smart sync.
Dropbox will include the expanded storage in new accounts immediately. So, you get 2TB for $10 per month if you sign up today. Existing accounts will migrate to the larger storage quota, but Dropbox says that won't be complete for several weeks.
Press Release
More space for big ideas in Dropbox Professional and Business StandardAs you collaborate on large files—like ultra hi-def video and interactive presentations—with co-workers and clients, your need for storage only increases. So we’re helping you store more by giving Dropbox Professional and Business Standard accounts an additional terabyte of space—with no change in price.Starting today, Professional accounts will get 2 TB (2,000 GB) of storage, while Business Standard teams will have 3 TB (3,000 GB) to share. All that extra space gives you room to:
- Work without limits. Combined with Dropbox Smart Sync, included in both plans, you can keep all your projects at your fingertips—without eating up your hard drive.
- Free up phone space. Upload photos and videos to Dropbox directly from your phone, then delete them off your phone to recover precious space.
- Present large files. Got giant videos or CADs to send over to a client for review? Share the files, and anyone can mark up previews from any web browser without downloading special software. And if you have a Professional plan, you can share files as tailor-made presentations with Dropbox Showcase.All new Dropbox Professional and Business Standard subscriptions will include the upgraded storage starting today. We’ll be increasing storage for existing accounts in the coming weeks. You can get more details in our help center articles for Professional and Business Standard. Looking for more ways to take advantage of that extra space? Check out these posts on Smart Syncand Showcase.
