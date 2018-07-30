You might recall the Google One announcement from a few months ago. Google's new storage plans are an even better deal than they once were with 2TB for $10 per month. That made Dropbox look a little behind the times with its 1TB offering at the same price. Today, Dropbox is catching up. The "Pro" monthly plan is moving from 1TB to 2TB, matching Google One.

The Dropbox Pro plan will still cost $10 per month with the doubled space. Dropbox is also adding another terabyte of storage to the Business Standard account, taking it from 2TB to 3TB. Dropbox plans have all the same features like file recovery, link sharing, and smart sync.

Dropbox will include the expanded storage in new accounts immediately. So, you get 2TB for $10 per month if you sign up today. Existing accounts will migrate to the larger storage quota, but Dropbox says that won't be complete for several weeks.