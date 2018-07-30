There was a huge uptick of augmented reality apps and games released on the Play Store back in March that was a result of ARCore's expanded device support. AP covered both the games and apps published at the time, but I wanted to keep track of further releases just to see if we could keep these AR roundups going. It may have taken four months, but I finally have a solid AR roundup for all of our readers. This time around, instead of writing two separate lists, I have combined both apps and games into one article. So without further ado, here are the best new AR apps and games released in the last four months.

Apps

Google Lens

Google Lens is a service available on most Android phones in some sort of fashion, and with this specific release we have another way to access the vision platform with a little more ease. All you have to do is install this standalone app. With a single tap, it will immediately open Lens in the viewfinder and start identifying objects in the real world — no need to pass by Google Assistant first.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AR Stickers: Foodmoji

Google originally released its AR Stickers app with a few different sticker packs contained inside. It would seem that the bloat got to be too much, so some of those packs have been taken out and released as their own apps. You will still need the original AR Stickers app to use these. AR Stickers: Foodmoji contains a plethora of augmented reality anthropomorphic food-themed stickers, which add a bunch of goofy flavor to your photos should you feel inclined to use them.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AR Stickers: Text

AR Stickers: Text is another augmented reality sticker app from Google that was removed from the original AR Stickers app and released as its own listing on the Play Store. You will still need the original app installed to use these. This pack concentrates on displaying words as stickers. What's great about it is that you can create your own words using whatever letters you like.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Horizon Explorer (ARCore)

Horizon Explorer is a new augmented reality app that can tell you the distance of an object (from where you are standing) by simply pointing your camera at that item. This can be useful for hiking, but it is also a fun way to explore your surroundings by checking out the lay of the land.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Paramount AR+

Paramount AR+ is an interesting promotional app for Paramount-branded films, and it contains some slick AR functionality. Just open the app, point your phone's camera at a Paramount movie poster, and boom, you may have just triggered an exclusive AR experience. As you play through the experience, you will unlock exclusive 2D content, such as behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews. You can even unlock 360° content that's viewable through AR portals.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

321 LAUNCH

321 LAUNCH is an interesting augmented reality release from USA Today that focuses on simulated rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center. You can assemble your rocket, ready the launchpad, and then experience what it is like to blast off towards the exosphere. And if that doesn't get pocket protector moist, there is also a built-in feature that gives you the opportunity to watch live rocket launches through the use of AR. The app projects the telemetry of the rocket on your screen when you point your camera up at the sky.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

God of War | Mimir’s Vision

The latest God of War console game hit the shelves this last April, and with its release came the God of War | Mimir’s Vision companion app. You can expect a detailed world map filled with informative lore, which should make it easier to discover points of interest in the game. Heck, there is even a virtual guide that will take you from the river pass to the mountain peak as your introductory look into this foreboding world.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Medieval Spawn & Witchblade AR

This Medieval Spawn & Witchblade AR app is intended for use with the Medieval Spawn and Witchblade comic books. Once you have one of the comics in hand, you can open this app and then point your camera at its pages to reveal special behind-the-scenes secrets about how the comic was created.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

HERE AR City Model

HERE AR City Model is an augmented reality app that serves as a promotional tool for Here-branded technologies. The app will walk you through four separate guided talks about the company's technology, and all you have to do is print out a map that's included with the app. As far as AR apps go, this one works pretty well for its intended purpose.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Creative Creature Catcher AR

Creative Creature Catcher AR is a tie-in product for the children's book Creative Creature Catcher, though the book isn't out yet. At the very least the app is functional, and you can use it to scan a sample pic provided on the official website. This way you should get a clear idea of how it functions and if the book is something that you would want to spend money on. So think of this release as a demo even though it is a full app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Games

The Lockdown

The Lockdown is an ingenious augmented reality game that takes the basic escape room concept and applies it to one of your actual rooms. You get to play the part of an Interpol cybercrime division agent who is tasked with cracking an unsolvable case. What's crazy about this is that it was published by a Dutch bank that has up to this point only released banking apps. So while the game is actually quite enjoyable, I have to give more props to a bank willing to create something that's simultaneously fitting to their industry that also doesn't suck. This is how every company should do brand tie-in releases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Summer Camp Island AR

Summer Camps Island AR is a recent augmented reality game from Cartoon Network. It stars the characters from the animated TV series of the same name. The simulation gameplay allows you to feel what it's like to attend the fictional summer camp. Not only can you explore the cartoony campgrounds in a realistic setting, but you can also use the AR functionality to slap funny faces onto any object you like.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® BrickHeadz Builder AR

LEGO has a fantastic habit of releasing quality games on the Play store that are entirely free to play as a way to sway consumers into a love of all things LEGO. I have to say it is working. The company's latest release is called LEGO BrickHeadz Builder AR, and obviously it is an augmented reality game that ties into the BrickHeadz line of toys. It's a casual puzzler at its core, but the fact that you can build virtual LEGO models and toy around with crazy LEGO BrickHeadz characters makes up for the casual elements.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

SCREENS UP by Nickelodeon

The SCREENS UP by Nickelodeon app ties directly into Nickelodeon’s most prominent TV moments with a compelling augmented reality experience. For example, the Kid's Choice Sports Awards broadcast had a prompt for you to activate the camera icon and lift your device's screen up to your TV so that you can watch, interact, and play through some of the more excellent moments synced to your TV.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

NBA AR Basketball: Augmented Reality Shot & Portal

Now that the playoffs are over, this basketball app may not be of much use to fans for its inside look of the NBA, but the app also includes a fun little hoop shooting game that can be played at anytime and it isn't dependant on a basketball season. You see, it's an app and a game all in one. The AR functionality means you play hoops while you are sitting at home or work, and no one will be the wiser.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hotel Transylvania Crazy Cruise

Hotel Transylvania Crazy Cruise is a tie-in release for the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation movie that was recently released in theatres. You and your kids can work together to restore magical relics in monster-inhabited islands. The are five mini-games to explore, and plenty of AR moments that will allow you to play along with the events of the recent feature film.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Creeps! 2

The Creeps! 2 is the sequel to the popular tower defense game The Creeps!, though you may have never heard of it since it was only released on the Amazon Appstore for Android. This sequel takes the core tower defense gameplay of the original and tweaks it just a bit to improve on the mechanics and straighten out some rough edges. There are 40 levels to explore, and there is even an augmented reality feature that will allow you to play as if the game is displayed in the real world.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $39.99

The Walking Dead: Our World

Forget Pokémon GO, that's so 2016. Augmented reality games are now fully grown, as we can see with the recent releases of Jurassic World Alive and this listing of The Walking Dead: Our World. So instead of tracking down cute little creatures that you will enslave as your muscle, you will be tasked with tracking down zombies that deserve a bullet to the head. The more you kill, the more equipment and upgrades you can afford.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Jurassic World™ Alive

Jurassic World Alive clearly copies the gameplay of Pokémon GO, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing. I mean who at one time or another didn't want to feel what it was like to collect and battle a bunch of fierce dinosaurs? I know my young self would have found such a thing irresistible. But now that most of us have already played through a few similar augmented reality games the questions remains, does this offer enough over its competitors to make it worthwhile? Well, at the very least I would have to say it is equally as good, just in a few different ways.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Hotel Hideaway

Hotel Hideaway is another older release that only just recently received some type of AR functionality. A room in the virtual hotel was added in May. It is known as the Augmentarium. Every player is free to access this room, though if you own a device that supports AR, you can use a new AR mode to see what your avatars look like in a real-world surrounding.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation D×２

Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 is a new gacha RPG from Sega that takes advantage of the Shin Megami Tensei license from Atlus. Unlike the fantastic console versions of this long-running RPG series, this mobile interpretation isn't all that great. It works just like any other hero collection game. But if you are a huge Shin Megami Tensei fan, you may still want to check this out for its AR functionality. You can bring your demons to life with the included AR mode, and you can even take pictures with the demons you have collected as if they are actually located in the real world.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

CSR Racing 2

CSR Racing 2 may be an older racing game, but that doesn't mean it isn't updated regularly. Back in May, an AR mode was added to the title that allows you to display your in-game vehicles in the real world. This way you can take photo-realistic pictures and video of the digital cars you have collected. So if you are a big CSR 2 fan and love how your cars look, you will unquestionably want to check this AR feature out soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

There you have it. These are the best new augmented reality apps and games released on Android in the last four months. It's definitely interesting to see how many different ways augmented reality can be used on Android. ARCore support is noticeably growing, and as it grows, I'm sure we will see plenty of new and exciting AR apps landing on the Play Store. As your dutiful tracker of the latest app and game releases, you can expect to see more AR roundups from me in the future.