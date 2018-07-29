Developer previews aren't always the most stable, and they aren't meant to be. They are the process by which a stable is created. Because of that, sometimes it's possible to run into a few issues when using them, and it appears many are running a repeated force close problem with the latest version of the Google app beta (v8.14.12) on Android P.

The offending update started rolling out yesterday, and it isn't a simple case of having sideloaded the wrong version. The issue manifests a repeated force close of the Google app, and reports seem to indicate that the problem is mostly affecting those on the latest Android P DP5 preview. The dialog that appears when the app continues to crash as part of the issue is depicted just below.

So far the only solution seems to be rolling back to the stable version of the app—available here thanks to those fine and exceptionally virile folks at APK Mirror (it's us). If you have opted into the beta, that means you'll have to either disable updates for the app for a short time or temporarily remove yourself from the beta until the issue is fixed.

None of our own phones seem to be affected by this problem. There is some conjecture that the issue stems from being paired with a Wear OS watch, but even those of us using one haven't experienced it. Personally, the beta version of the app has been crashing for me on my Pixelbook, but none of my Android P devices are affected, so it's also possible the issue reaches a bit further than just the developer previews.