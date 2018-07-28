Telegram X, the sort of beta testing ground for new Telegram features, received its July update, bringing a whole host of new features. Some of these include locked Secret Chats, a whole new GIF playback system, MTProxy support, and playing voice messages through your phone's earpiece.

If you're on the beta channel, you've probably seen some of these trickle down to you, but those on the stable version get hit with this flood. Let's take a look at the substantial changelog:

Passcodes and fingerprint unlock for Secret Chats

GIF playback: play, pause, rewind, restart

Three new Shared tabs: GIFs, voice messages, video messages

MTProxy and censorship circumvention

Voice message playback through phone earpiece

Dynamic unread counter

Mark as read/unread through notification/chat previews

View messages from specific chat members

New hashtag search UI

Polished and reworked all of the application icons to look sharp on any screen density

Reduced APK and installed application size by up to 5MB (depending on the device abi). Most popular APK variant is about 13MB now.

Reduced application launch time

Huge amount of work to bring cloud lang pack support. Relevant section allowing changing app language will appear in settings soon.

Completely reworked application (non-cloud) storage for better performance and less disk space usage.

account list open/close state

"Places" are back and work properly

Reset synced contacts & Contact sync settings

Last seen timestamp is now always shown on the profile screen

Clickable usernames in sticker pack names

Delete inline bots from recent list (@)

/help and /settings shortcuts in bot's three-dot menu, when available

Play/pause button while viewing videos on Telegram

"Silent Broadcast" setting in channels is now synchronized across all devices

Fingerprint animation in Passcode

Reduced application size

Better notification management and hints

Updated libtgvoip

Playback position is now properly saved when you pause/resume app while playing videos.

Reduced memory & battery consumption taken by inline results.

List of occupied public links when limit reached in manage channel / manage supergroup

Changed style of "Delete Synced Contacts" pop-up

Completely reworked delete chat / return to chat logic (delete chat / leave group / leave channel / clear history / return to group / return to channel buttons) on all screens (chats list, chat itself, profile)

Added: Clear Payment and Shipping Info

Added: Suggest Contacts toggle

Added: "Copyright" as chat report reason

Added: Settings - Privacy & Security - Clear all cloud drafts

Moved: Websites to Settings - Privacy and Security - Active Sessions

Moved: Incognito Keyboard to Settings - Privacy and Security

Moved "Link Previews in Secret Chats" setting to: Settings - Privacy and Security - Secret Chats.

Moved: Destroy group / channel is now located on manage group / channel screen inside three-dot menu (and only if there's less than 1000 members)

Moved: "Save to Downloads/Music", "Save GIF" are now located in "More" message menu

Improved: Terminate session / terminate all sesions pop-up style

Improved: Quality of sending photos

Improved: Animation when you open media viewer

Improved: Color of the "Disconect All Websites" button

Improved: Style of "Reset Notification Settings" pop-up

Improved: Color of the slider in media viewer

Improved: Animation of the PiP play/pause button

Improved: GIFs playback stops when playing video or specific GIF in fullscreen mode for battery saving and playback performance

Improved: Prompt when trying to insert link for the first time in secret chats

Improved: When new message arrives into the open chat, sound will play only for messages that need notification

Improved: "Too Many Requests: retry after X" error message

Improved: USER_NOT_MUTUAL_CONTACT error message

Improved: Contextual information in pop-ups (i.e. user names or chat titles) is now highligted in bold

Improved: Censorship circumvention

Improved: Relative date calculation

Improved: "Disconnect all websites" pop-up style

Improved: Added "Done" pop-up when clearing payment & shipping info

Improved: GIF preview open animation

Improved: "Unable to play GIF" when an unlikely error occurred during GIF playback

Improved: "More" is no longer visible in the message, if only 1 more menu item available (it displays instantly instead)

Improved: "Clear Recent Stickers" alert style

Improved: Error message when it's not possible to perform specific action

Improved: Error message in "Inline Bot" tab, when user suggestions are disabled in Settings

Improved: title for voice messages on shared voice tab

Improved: synced strings with the ones on the cloud platform

Improved: Style of "Clear recent emojis", "Delete sticker pack", "Archive sticker pack" pop-ups

Improved: Style of "Change Number" pop-up

Improved: Hint when trying to open media with a timer by tap

Improved: Inline buttons width calculation (e.g. in bubble mode it will match bubble width, when it fits)

A multitude of bugfixes that I won't list here

As with any Telegram X stable update, this is a lot to sort through. Obviously, there are some major highlights to address. Secret Chats can now be locked with a passcode, which will hide the contents of the chat from the main list. You can also unlock passcode-protected chats with your fingerprint.

GIF playback has been improved, where you can play, pause, rewind, or restart it. Fullscreen GIFs will also play at full quality with no compression. And if you've turned off autoplay, the preview you see will be full resolution instead of a blurry image.

Another major addition is MTProxy supprt and other proxy quick-switching. This update also includes the "latest censorship circumvention techniques" if that is a concern for you in your home nation. You can even check if you need to use a proxy to even access Telegram is in your country.

Users of voice messages (which I don't count myself among) can now play the recordings they receive over their phone's earpiece. Simply raise your device to your ear after selecting play. Or you can just tell Telegram X to always pipe messages through the earpiece.

Chats also got a lot of changes, some fairly minor, so we'll speed through the important bits quickly. New messages will be read as you scroll through the chat, but if you have to leave before finishing every new item, Telegram X will save your position for when you return. A huge boon for me, but you can now mark chats as read/unread from the notifications, or from the chat previews. When deleting Secret Chats, you'll now have the option to delete the record for the other end, too.

There's a hefty amount of finer changes in the blog post that you can check out if you're interested. The source link will be below. You can download the app through the Play Store or we have it over on APK Mirror if you'd prefer.