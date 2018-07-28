Ring may have started with just one smart doorbell, but the company now offers three more doorbells, security cameras, and other sensors and detectors to complete the security system portfolio. Best Buy is currently offering a few of these products at a $50 discount for members - the Video Doorbell Pro and Floodlight Cam are $199.99 each, and the Spotlight Cam wire-free 2-pack is $299.99.

Most of you are familiar with the Video Doorbell Pro by this point - it comes with 1080p recording, 5GHz Wi-Fi support, a silent doorbell mode, and customizable alert zones, on top of the standard weather resistance, IR night vision, and theft protection. This $199.99 price isn't the lowest we've seen, but it's still a solid discount if you were looking to pick one up.

The Floodlight Cam in black.

The Floodlight Cam, on the other hand, is probably less well-known. It's exactly what it sounds like: the combination of a floodlight and a camera. It offers 1080p recording, a 100dB speaker, 270 degrees of motion detection, smart LED lights, and IR night vision. Like the Doorbell Pro, it retails for $249.99, but Best Buy is dropping the price to $199.99 for members. It's available in black and white.

Lastly, the Spotlight Cam wire-free 2-pack is down to $299.99 from $349.99. This is a basic wireless smart camera setup with 720p recording, adjustable motion sensors, LED spotlights, and a 110dB alarm.

All of these deals require you to be a Best Buy "member," but that just means that you have to go through a 60-second account signup process. Chances are that you're already a member if you've purchased anything on Best Buy's site before anyway. Hit the source link below to take advantage of any of these deals.