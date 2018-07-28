Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Talk about a loaded week. Alto's Odyssey is finally here after a five-month wait. On top of that, we also saw Asphalt 9: Legends, MapleStory M, Battleheart 2, Hello Neighbor, and Dr. Splorchy Presents Space Heroes release on the Play Store this week. It's almost too many good games for such a short timespan. Slow down out there devs. No one is going to be able to keep up with all this great content.

Games

Alto's Odyssey

Android Police coverage: Alto's Odyssey slides onto the Play Store

I think at this point everyone should be familiar with Alto's Odyssey. It's been out on iOS for the last five months, so most people have had a chance to play if they really wanted to. Still, that doesn't mean it should be missed. The casual endless running gameplay is just as great as ever, and the new landscapes and weather effects add a nice level of polish that just can't be beaten. The new addition of a freeplay mode is also very welcome.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Asphalt 9: Legends - 2018’s New Arcade Racing Game

Android Police coverage: Gameloft's newest racer 'Asphalt 9: Legends' is officially available

Asphalt 9: Legends will undoubtedly reign supreme as the top racer on Android. The graphics are phenomenal, and the arcade racing gameplay is just as great as it's ever been. I mean sure, you'll probably hit a grind wall within a few hours of playing, but that hardly stopped people from playing the last release in the series. At the very least, the career mode with over 800 events should keep people busy for a long while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

MapleStory M

Android Police coverage: The official launch of Nexon's latest MMORPG 'MapleStory M' is here

MapleStory M is a new MMORPG for Android that closely resembles the PC version, but it also contains a few tweaks that make it more friendly for mobile play. Like most mobile MMOs you can expect to find auto-pathing and auto-battles. Fan favorite cities such as Henesys, Perion, Kerning City, and Elinia are included, and you'll be able to play as your favorite class, such as a Dark Knight, Bow Master, Night Lord, Bishop, or Corsair. It's MapleStory on Android folks. If you enjoyed the original, you'll definitely want to check this out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $89.99

Battleheart 2

Android Police coverage: Battleheart 2 hacks and slashes its way onto the Play Store

Mika Mobile's latest RPG is a return to form for the developer. Battleheart 2 is a direct sequel to the 2011 mobile hit Battleheart, and it is just as great as the original, and maybe even a little bit better. This time around you can expect a co-op multiplayer mode, more detailed 2D graphics, plenty of heroes to equip, and tons of loot to collect. Count me in.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hello Neighbor

Android Police coverage: Stealth horror game 'Hello Neighbor' is out on Android

Hello Neighbor is a new PC/console port to Android. If you are looking for a console quality experience, this is it. It plays like a stealthy horror adventure game. Your job is to sneak into your neighbor's house however you can, but you have to watch out as this neighbor is controlled by a smart AI that will deviate just enough to keep you on your toes the entire time.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $14.99 a piece (single full game unlock)

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation D×２

Android Police coverage: Download some devils in Sega's new gacha JRPG 'Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2'

Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 is a new gacha RPG from Sega that takes advantage of the Shin Megami Tensei license from Atlus. Unlike the fantastic console versions of this long-running RPG series, this mobile interpretation isn't all that great. It works just like any other hero collection game. Unlock new characters, combine them, evolve them, and level them up. The rarer the character, the more powerful your team. Sadly the drop rates are so low it's almost impossible to get a five-star demon, and on top of that, the repetitive gameplay grows stale very quickly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Dr. Splorchy Presents Space Heroes

Android Police coverage: Rick & Morty co-creator has a new Daydream VR game on the Play Store

Dr. Splorchy Presents Space Heroes is a new Daydream VR game for Android that comes from a studio founded by the Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The gameplay is broken up into puzzles or shooting sections. The puzzles are enjoyable, and the shooting mechanics are interesting thanks to allowing the ability to dodge. Just keep in mind that you can complete the entire game in under twenty minutes, so it's pretty short.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Luca: The Dreamer

Luca: The Dreamer is a gorgeous platformer that can easily be played by children, but is also entertaining for adults. The star of the show here is an adorable soccer ball named Luca. You get to control him as he travels from country to country in an effort to reach the World Cup final. Will the many obstacles blocking his path stop him, or can you help him to reach his goal?

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

holedown

If you are a fan of rymdkapsel, then you've probably head of its developer grapefrukt games. Sure, it may not be a studio that's a household name, but it definitely knows how to create some quality games. The latest release to come from this studio is called holedown, and it is a fantastic arcade game that plays a lot like any other brick breaker out there. The thing is, the blocks you need to remove aren't at the top of the screen, they are scattered all over the place. Not only does this make the gameplay more challenging, but it makes for something that feels a little more original.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wizards 2: Better Dead Than Red

Earlier this week I had a few readers point out that my coverage of Daydream VR gaming is lacking. I chalked this up to very few quality titles in development for the platform, but maybe I just haven't been digging deep enough. This is why I would like to point out this new Daydream release that not only looks dope, but it's fun to boot. It's called Wizards 2: Better Dead Than Red, and it is a sequel to Terrasect Mobile's Wizards: 1984, which was a really solid but rarely talked about motion-controlled shooter. The gameplay of this sequel is super easy to pick up. Just point your view towards your enemies and blast away.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Royal Adviser

Royal Adviser is a new strategy game from Happy Hobgoblin Oy, and it plays a whole heck of a lot like the classic tabletop party game Werewolf. You only need one device to play as it is pass and play, which is great if you have a bunch of cheap friends who don't want to spend $7.99 on an enjoyable mobile game just to play a few rounds.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Oddman

Set Snail is probably best known for its hit casual Daddy Long Legs game. One thing is for sure, this dev has a very unique style, and that assuredly comes through playing its latest release Oddman. You get to take on the role of a yellow blob with legs, and it is your job to push every pink enemy you see off of your island, sumo style. You have to be quick because you too can easily get forced into the water, and then it's game over. Honestly, this is a delightful game, and it is very intuitive. Make sure to check this one out whenever you get a chance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Peaky Knives

ArmNomads is starting to give the likes of VOODOO and Ketchapp a run for their money with the amount of its frequent casual releases. Peaky Knives is yet another knife-based game for Android. Like most knife games it is your job to throw them accurately. In this particular release, you are throwing them at targets. The number of targets you successfully hit and the speed at which you can hit them is all that matters. So make sure to brush up on your aim before you begin.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Make Burgers!

Kitchen assembling games are nothing new on Android, though I have to give credit to Make Burgers, as it actually has a unique pixel-based look very fitting to the genre. Your job as the chef is to assemble burger ingredients in the correct order for your hungry patrons. There are a total of 70 different customers you can interact with, and each has their own personality. This should keep the gameplay fresh for a good while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Run Around 웃 - Can you close the loop?

Run Around is a cute game that looks simple, but is deceptively difficult. All you have to do is trace the inside of a circle as you run inside of it. But of course there are obstacles, and you have to accurately jump over them. Timing is critical, as those obstacles are usually moving too. The more circles you trace, the higher your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Epic Game Maker - Create and Share Your Levels!

Epic Game Maker is a new release that lets you create your own levels. Other players can, of course, do this too, and there is even a place to share those user-created levels online. While the graphics may be a little bit on the simple side, the unlimited possibilities with the level creation surely make up for it. If you are the creative type, you're going to want to give this a go.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Block Balls

VOODOO's Block Balls plays a lot like the original Angry Birds. It even uses a similar slingshot mechanic. Just aim your little canon at the block tower and blast away. Make sure to watch out for how many numbers each block has left, as they will be harder to remove.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Waves

Another week, another new VOODOO release. Waves is a simple endless runner all about performing flips as you jump over waves. So instead of dodging obstacle to see how long you can last, you are performing trick after trick as you navigate a very hilly river. Sure, it may not make any sense, but who cares when you are blasting over waves in your speedboat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Skater - Let's Skate

If Alto's Odyssey isn't enough boarding action for you this week, then you will want to check out this very similar release. Skater - Let's Skate is also an endless runner, and it too sports some relaxing graphics and tap/hold controls. To move forward all you have to do is hold your finger down, and once you ramp into the air, you can continue holding to perform flips. Just make sure you land on your skateboard wheels-down, or else it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Sushi Cat: Word Search Game

Armor Games' Sushi Cat: Word Search Game is just that, a game where you search out words in the limited amount of letters given. So it's kind of like Boggle, but it's a single player game. The vocabulary used is actually pretty expansive, so if you have had trouble in the past with incorrect or limited dictionaries, it shouldn't be a problem here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Off The Road - OTR Open World Driving

A few years ago DogByte Games' Blocky Roads was probably my favorite titles to play on my Nexus 7.2, so as you can imagine, I was pretty excited to see that the dev has a new vehicle-based game on the Play Store that's all about driving off-road in an open world. Let me just say right now, the graphics are fantastic, and on top of that, the gameplay is excellent. If you enjoy truck driving sims or odd games like Spintires, you are definitely going to get a kick out of Off The Road.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Armello

League of Geeks' Armello is going to be tough to explain in such a short space, but allow me to give it a shot. It combines tactical card-based gameplay with quite a few tabletop board game mechanics, all while offering the fun of a classic adventure-filled RPG. Gameplay is swiftly paced and easy to undestand, though there is plenty of depth for those of you who want to really dig in.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

Kung Fu Z

Kung Fu Z is a pixel-based side-scrolling brawler that takes its inspiration from the likes of River City Ransom and Double Dragon. You get to play the part of an unlikely hero who just so happens to be a martial arts enthusiast. Now that a zombie outbreak threatens the in-game city you reside in, it's up to you to beat the invading horde of zombies with the only tools you at your disposal, your fists and feet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Weather Challenge

Reality Games' Weather Challenge may at first look like an ordinary mobile weather app, but don't let it fool you, it is a game. As a matter of fact, it's actually a pretty good game. Your job is to become the "weather champion," and in order to achieve that goal, you will be tasked with placing bets on your upcoming local weather. The best part is, you can't cheat. Even if you do look up your weather, how often is the forecast actually correct?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $99.99

Lightseekers

Mobile card games are popular, right? I guess they are so popular that everyone and their mother needs to release a new one on the Play Store every single week. PlayFusion has entered the arena this week with Lightseekers, its own take on the collectible card game, and I must say the graphics and presentation are top-notch. Some quality of life improvements would be nice to see in later updates, but if you are new to CCGs, this may actually be a good intro.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

