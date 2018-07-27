It's been around two months since the LG G7 ThinQ was released in the US, and it's only now getting its first update on Verizon. The update includes manual AI Cam control, Google's AR Stickers, a custom music equalizer setting, and some more tweaks.
Verizon had initially posted a build number from an older G6 update, but that's since been corrected. One of the highlights is a manual filter selection for the AI Cam feature, which allows you to manually select one of the G7's 19 filters in the event that the subject doesn't match one of them automatically. Additionally, the G7 now supports Google's AR Stickers, so you can now insert a bunch of Stormtroopers and BB-8s into your photos.
More minor additions include a custom music equalizer setting, an ever-so-slightly larger font on the home screen, fixing the weather app to use the time format in settings, and some more options for calendar events.
The update carries build number G710VM10e, and it comes with the July security patch. If you have a Verizon G7 and haven't yet received it, you may want to manually check for it in settings.
