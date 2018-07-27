We've been hearing about the upcoming Galaxy Watch from Samsung for quite a bit now, but if you're in the market for a Samsung smartwatch right now, Best Buy currently has some great deals on the Gear S3 line. Both the S3 Classic and S3 Frontier have been discounted to $279.99 with a free $100 Best Buy gift card thrown in.

The Gear S3 Classic and Frontier sport a 1.3" 360p AMOLED display (with no flat tire), a dual-core Exynos 7270, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 380mAh battery. The casings also come with a nifty rotating bezel, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. The Classic has a more refined look, whereas the Frontier is more rugged.

Best Buy is offering these for $279.99 a pop, but the real discount comes in the form of the free $100 Best Buy e-gift card. We're not sure how long this offer will last, but you can hit the source links below to pick one up.