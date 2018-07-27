The Moto E line of phones is already affordable, but Best Buy's latest deal on the Sprint Moto E4 brings that affordability to a whole new level. For today and tomorrow only, you can get a Moto E4 for $0/month when you activate a 24-month installment plan with Sprint.

As we all know, the Moto E4 isn't exactly a powerhouse. It has a 5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 425, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD expansion, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie cam, and a 2,800mAh battery. But for a grand total of $0, those specs aren't half-bad.

This offer is only available at Best Buy for today and tomorrow, and you'll have to get on a Sprint monthly installment plan. Activation is required, but that shouldn't come as a surprise. Hit the source link below to pick one up.