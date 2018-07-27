Article Contents
It's finally Friday, so let's celebrate with some app sales. Today's list is much more manageable and even includes some notable items. Be sure to check those out and look back at Wednesday's, too. Enjoy your weekend.
While I think my original plan to denote the icon packs from A1 Design and Maystarwerk originated from good intentions, it doesn't seem to have resolved the core issue; that is, these two developers needlessly spam the Play Store, and subsequently our roundups, with their drivel. Unless something changes, or the majority of you vocally disagree with me, I will be blacklisting these two icon pack developers from these lists.
I assure you, I'm just as fed up with the spam as all of you are, so I think this decision will be to the benefit of my sanity and your time, dear readers. If you disagree with my decision, be sure to let me know. And if you approve, I'd like to hear from you, too. That is all.
Free
Apps
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cinema Variety VR Pro - Multi Movie Theater $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- XnRetro Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Magic SMS Pro - Smart Auto Reply and Scheduled SMS $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wee Presenter: Song Edition $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dream Book $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- QR Reader & Generator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zig Zag - NO ADS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- God of Battle VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- TD: Goblin Defenders - Towers Rush PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixel Icons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Luci - Dream Journal/Lucid Dream Guide & Recorder $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screen Lock Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum VR $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Train Simulator PRO 2018 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dark Material OOS Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- [Substratum] Linear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Always on AMOLED | Pro Edition (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bliss - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OS 12 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Emerald Gold Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ink Black Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shiny Copper Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shiny Cyan Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forgotten Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eleven UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vital Tones Long Term Memory Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Lucid Dreams Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Male Orgasm Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
