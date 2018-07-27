While I think my original plan to denote the icon packs from A1 Design and Maystarwerk originated from good intentions, it doesn't seem to have resolved the core issue; that is, these two developers needlessly spam the Play Store, and subsequently our roundups, with their drivel. Unless something changes, or the majority of you vocally disagree with me, I will be blacklisting these two icon pack developers from these lists.

I assure you, I'm just as fed up with the spam as all of you are, so I think this decision will be to the benefit of my sanity and your time, dear readers. If you disagree with my decision, be sure to let me know. And if you approve, I'd like to hear from you, too. That is all.