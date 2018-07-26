Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy Note9 in about two weeks. We've already seen quite a few photos of the phone in both live and press render forms, but Samsung has just published a trio of teasers intended to get us excited for the launch.

The premise for all three 30-second video teasers is the same: the person has some sort of problem with their phone that messes up their plans - problems that Samsung is confident the Note9 won't have. Those problems are speed, battery life, and storage. Note phones have never really struggled with any of those aspects, though we're hoping the storage part alludes to the rumored 512GB variant.

In related news, leaker Roland Quandt says that European carrier partners will be taking pre-orders until August 23rd, and that pre-order customers will get their Note9s on August 24th.