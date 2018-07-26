The Oppo Find X turned heads when it as announced last month, as it has a motorized pop-up camera to facilitate smaller bezels. The phone is undoubtedly interesting, but as it turns out, it's not very durable. JerryRigEverything's latest video showcases just how easily the Find X snaps.

The phone fared well in most of Zack's durability tests, thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5 display and aluminum frame. Unfortunately, the phone quickly broke during the classic bend test, even though most flagships come away from the same treatment relatively unscathed.

Long story short, if you're buying an Oppo Find X, make sure to never put it in your back pocket. A case wouldn't be a bad idea, either.