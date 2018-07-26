Ultimate Ears released its latest duo of speakers, the BLAST and MEGABLAST, several months ago. We reviewed them and found that they sounded good, though they were expensive and lacking features that were found in its older speakers. Since then, those features have been added and prices have fallen, making them a lot more appealing. Best Buy is currently offering the BLAST for only $89.99, $90 off the current list price and a whopping $140 off MSRP.

The UE BLAST is pretty well-designed, though the volume buttons do somewhat resemble a crucifix. It has crisp sound and can get incredibly loud when you need it to be. IP67 water resistance and Amazon Alexa integration are on board, as are Spotify Connect, grouping, and stereo mode.

Best Buy is only offering this $89.99 price to "members," but all you have to do is sign up for a Best Buy account with your email and you'll be eligible. Available colors include Graphite (black), Blue Steel (self-explanatory), and Merlot (maroon). Hit the source link below to pick one up.