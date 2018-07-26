Dashlane is a fairly popular password management app, but now the company behind it is looking to branch out in other methods of security. The new Dashlane 6 expands beyond simple password management with the Identity Dashboard, a place to monitor your digital identity for things like theft, fraud, and other risks.

The Identity Dashboard is your one-stop shop for all things related to your online security. It has a password health section, offering you suggestions to improve your login info, 1GB of encrypted file storage, credit monitoring, and other account options.

There are now three price tiers in Dashlane 6:

Free, which is your basic password management on a single device

Premium, which adds unlimited devices, dark web monitoring, and VPN access - $4.99/month billed annually ($60/year)

Premium Plus, with credit monitoring, identity restoration, support, and $1 million in identity theft insurance - $9.99/month billed annually ($120/year)

There's a free trial of Premium Plus if you want to check it out before committing to the cost. You can also just try out Dashlane if you haven't yet by getting it from the widget below.