After a tumultuous of controversies over inappropriate videos being served to children through the YouTube Kids app, it seems like things have settled down with the advent of curated collections, a feature that allows trusted organizations to create pre-selected groups of channels that are generally safe for consumption. With the big feature out of the way, YouTube is now working on adding granular controls so parents will have options to eliminate select channels or videos from otherwise trustworthy collections.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.

Channel and video curation

If we drill down into the current implementation of curated collections, there are two things parents can do to limit the videos that are suggested to their children. The first step is to choose collections, which effectively activates a block of subscriptions to channels. From there, parents can look through content and block individual channels by using an option in the overflow menu on suggested videos. Blocking isn't exactly intended to be a part of curated collections, but it can get the job done.

While those actions cover most of the things parents really need, it's still not possible to whitelist specific channels or videos if they aren't part of a collection. However, these features are coming.

Most of the new text added with the latest update relates to blocking individual channels. Since that's already possible, these changes serve as a good sign that there's a new interface in the works for managing approved channels. However, within those strings are some new lines that also mention approving channels and videos. For example, there are lines that explain certain videos were offered because they were either from collections or channels that had been approved by a parent.

Quote < string name = " parent_curation_first_time_dialog_message " > Next, you\'ll approve some content for your child. You can pick videos or channels, and you can also select collections from our partners or the YouTube Kids team featuring content considered appropriate for kids. Please review carefully and choose sources you trust. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_first_time_dialog_manual_offline " > Next, you\'ll approve some content for your child. You can pick videos or channels, and you can also select collections from our partners or the YouTube Kids team featuring content considered appropriate for kids. Please review carefully and choose sources you trust. Also remember to review any videos you previously saved offline, because they will remain accessible unless you delete them. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_first_time_dialog_title " > Getting started </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_information_dialog_confirmation_text " > Got it </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_multiple_profiles_almost_done_dialog_message " > Set up a secret code with each of your kids so they can\'t access each other\'s profiles and videos. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_multiple_profiles_almost_done_dialog_title " > You\'re almost done </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_offline_almost_done_dialog_message " > Review your \'Offline videos\' (Find them behind the parent lock). Your child will still be able to watch them. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_offline_and_multiple_profiles_almost_done_dialog_message " > First, set up secret codes with each of your kids so they can\'t access each other\'s profiles and videos.\10\10Second, review your \'Offline videos\' (Find them behind the parent lock). Your child will still be able to watch them. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_recommended_tooltip_text " > These videos are from content you approved, and are recommended based on your child\'s watch and search history. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_error_message_generic " > Sorry, your change couldn\'t be saved. Try again. </ string > < string name = " parent_curation_channel_approved_message " > Channels can add new content at any time, so it\'s important to review them carefully and choose from sources you trust. You can un-approve channels at any time. </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_channel_approved_title " > Channel approved </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_channel_button_text " > Channel </ string >

< string name = " parent_curation_collection_approved_message " > Collections and channels can add new content at any time, so it\'s important to review them carefully and choose from sources you trust. You can un-approve collections at any time. </ string >

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_unnapproved_channel">Approve channel</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_unnapproved_video">Approve video</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_approved_channel">Remove channel</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_approved_collection">Remove collection</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_approved_video">Remove video</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_unnapproved_collection">Approve collection</string> <string name="parent_curation_block_channel_message">This channel is from a collection you approved:</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_channel_message_generic">This channel is from collections you approved.</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_video_in_channel_message">This video is from a channel you approved:</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_video_in_collection_message">This video is from a collection you approved:</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_video_message_generic">This video is from channels or collections you approved.</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_channel">Block channel</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_channel_title">Block this channel?</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_video_confirmation">Block video</string>

<string name="parent_curation_block_video_title">Block this video?</string> <string name="parent_curation_bottom_bar_preview_mode_text">Here\'s all your approved content</string>

<string name="parent_curation_bottom_bar_preview_mode_add_more_text">Add more</string>

<string name="parent_curation_bottom_bar_pre_icon_text">Tap</string>

<string name="parent_curation_bottom_bar_post_icon_text">to approve content</string>

<string name="parent_curation_bottom_bar_done_button_text">Done</string> <string name="parent_curation_card_message">Your child will only be able to watch content that you have approved. You can pick videos or channels, and you can also select collections from our partners or the YouTube Kids team.</string>

<string name="parent_curation_card_enter_curation_mode_text">Manage</string>

<string name="parent_curation_card_preview_button_text">Preview</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_approved_owner_channel">Approved</string>

<string name="a11y_parent_curation_button_unnapproved_channel">Approve channel</string> <string name="parent_curation_turn_off_approved_only_cancel">Select content</string>

<string name="parent_curation_turn_off_approved_only_confirm">Turn off</string>

<string name="parent_curation_turn_off_approved_only_message">Turn off \'Approved content only\' mode?</string>

<string name="parent_curation_turn_off_approved_only_title">You didn\'t select anything</string>

<string name="parent_curation_video_button_text">Video</string>

Granular controls should be a big step toward meeting the needs of parents while also giving newer and lesser-known channels a way to be included in suggestions. This will also give parents more options for filtering specific content that doesn't fit with religious beliefs or other topical concerns that may be specific to the family.

Download

