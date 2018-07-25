Satechi manufactures plenty of great electronics accessories, like the 75W Travel Charger we reviewed and a handy USB Type-C power meter. The company's lineup of aluminum products are designed to match your metallic phones and laptops, and now you can win some of them. We're partnering with Satechi to give away laptop stands, mouse pads, wireless chargers, Ethernet adapters, SD card readers, wireless headphones, and headset stands!

There's a lot to unpack, so let's go through the giveaway items one by one. First is the Aluminum Laptop Stand, which normally costs $29.99. It's a minimal stand designed to match your MacBook, Dell XPS 13, Huawei Matebook, or other metallic laptop. What's the point of buying a Rose Gold MacBook if your stand doesn't match?

Next is the Aluminum Mouse Pad, which is exactly what it sounds like. Nothing too surprising here, but it does look quite nice, and normally costs $19.99. The $34.99 Aluminum Wireless Charger is also well-designed, and features an ultra-slim profile with a charging indicator.

The $69.99 Aluminum Wireless Headphones feature Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility and up to 16 hours of playback (or 18 hours of talk time). But you're gonna need a stand for those headphones, so Satechi also sells an Aluminum Headset Stand for $27.99. Finally, the company has a few well-designed adapters, like the $29.99 USB Type-C to Ethernet dongle and the $29.99 Type-C/Type-A SD card reader.

We're giving away a ton of these products, but if you'd rather buy them, everything on Satechi's online store is 15% off with our exclusive coupon code. Just enter code Android2018 at checkout to get the discount.

This giveaway will run from Wednesday, July 25, to 11:59PM Pacific Time on Friday, July 27. Two 'Grand Prize' winners will be selected, who will each receive one laptop stand, wireless charger, Ethernet adapter, card reader, pair of headphones, and headphone stand.

An additional secondary winner will be selected, who will receive one laptop stand, one mouse pad, and one pair of headphones. Only residents of the United States and Canada may enter - good luck!

Satechi giveaway

