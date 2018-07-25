Grabbing a year-old flagship is a good way to save some cash on your phone purchase without sacrificing too much. And among 2017's flagships, Samsung's Galaxy S8+ was one of the best, and you can get the dual-SIM international version for just $460 right now on eBay.

The same seller had the phone for $530 in June. The S8+ might be a year old, but it's no slouch: it's got a 1440p screen, four gigs of RAM, and a solid 12-megapixel camera. It also has a headphone jack, if you're into that sort of thing.

Not every color is available: silver and pink are sold out, leaving black, blue, gray, and gold. Also bear in mind that being the international version, the phone doesn't support CDMA networks, like Verizon. But if you're on a GSM network and you're hunting for a bargain, this could be your chance.