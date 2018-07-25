Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday. We're halfway through the final week of July, so let's take a look through some app sales. Today's list features most of the Final Fantasy games, so if you've had your eye on those, now's the time to get them. Otherwise, enjoy what's on offer.
While I think my original plan to denote the icon packs from A1 Design and Maystarwerk originated from good intentions, it doesn't seem to have resolved the core issue; that is, these two developers needlessly spam the Play Store, and subsequently our roundups, with their drivel. Unless something changes, or the majority of you vocally disagree with me, I will be blacklisting these two icon pack developers from these lists.
I assure you, I'm just as fed up with the spam as all of you are, so I think this decision will be to the benefit of my sanity and your time, dear readers. If you disagree with my decision, be sure to let me know. And if you approve, I'd like to hear from you, too. That is all.
Free
Apps
- Visual Math 4D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Jukey - Jukebox Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music player - pro version $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 1Shop Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- App lock & gallery vault $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fast Clean: Speed Booster Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ringtone Maker Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tap Frogs AdFree $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Red Woods: Awakening $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- After Days EP1:Shindhupalcholk $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Try to escape PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- GION - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Encryptor PRO - Text & File encryption! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Online Radio Player PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- RustyBrick Siddur - סידור $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads)- Network Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- eRadar HD - NOAA weather radar and weather alerts $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Framelapse Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pull Me App Unlocker $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Smart Touch (Pro - No ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dungeon Rankers $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 $6.99 -> $4.88; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tactical Mind $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TE Offroad + $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Fable of Ruby $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dandara $14.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY II $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY III $12.99 -> $6.49; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY IV $15.99-> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY V $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY VI $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $6.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sailfish - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animus UI Theme $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIUI ORIGINAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS11 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Speed Booster, Cleaner - unlimited and pro version $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vital Tones Chakras Pro $9.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
