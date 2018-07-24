SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasa Smart by TP-Link, a leading consumer smart home brand, today unveiled the Kasa Cam Outdoor Security Camera and the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets, furthering the brand’s aim to make the smart home more accessible. The new security camera brings simplified security to the outdoors, and the new smart Wi-Fi plug is the first in the TP-Link lineup to provide an added smart plug outlet for dual use from a single socket. The Kasa Cam Outdoor Security Camera and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets are available for pre-order on Amazon.com and will be shipping at the end of August.

“Kasa Smart has become a dependable smart home brand with a growing portfolio of quality products, providing a variety of app-enabled solutions that give you remote control of your home from anywhere,” said David Li, CEO of TP-Link Research America Corp. “The addition of a weather-resistant security camera and a dual-outlet smart plug brings our customers even greater flexibility and ease in how they monitor their homes and control their devices.”

Building on the success of the Kasa Cam Indoor for in-home security, the easy-to-install Kasa Cam Outdoor is a weather-resistant security camera with crystal-clear 1080p streaming video, crisp two-way audio and a night vision range of 30 feet, including the option to zoom in if you need a closer look. The free Kasa Smart app gives you a live view and instantly alerts you whenever it detects motion or sounds. Kasa Smart cameras, including the Kasa Cam Indoor and Kasa Cam Outdoor, have near real time video streaming latency when the camera and the Kasa Smart app are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This improves streaming and reduces lag making it useful when you are expecting a package delivery or when receiving an alert of an unwanted visitor. The app also allows you to activate a built-in siren to deter intruders or simply use two-way audio to talk to a delivery person, if you’re running late to the door.

Kasa Cam Outdoor offers improvements to eliminate unwanted alerts and recordings. From a moving tree branch on a windy day to bugs flying by, outdoor cameras encounter a number of motion events and can record several unwanted video clips. Kasa Cam offers two key features with flexible settings to ensure users get alerts and recordings that are important to them:

Activity Zones : users choose an area in the camera field of view where motion should be detected while ignoring the rest, like moving tree branches.

: users choose an area in the camera field of view where motion should be detected while ignoring the rest, like moving tree branches. Motion Duration Detection: ignores fast micro second motion events that can be triggered by a flying bug or other objects that appear for a split second.

Once the camera records a video clip, the downloadable video is stored in the Kasa Smart cloud and can be viewed in the Kasa Smart app for up to two full days, for up to three cameras, at no additional cost; 14-day and 30-day subscription plans are available as well in case you need longer than the free 2 days cloud storage.

Kasa Smart is also introducing the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets, allowing you to have smart control of plug-in lamps, fans and other appliances. No matter where you are, you can access your plug-in devices using the Kasa Smart mobile app, and when at home you can enjoy the convenience of voice control capabilities through integrations with Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Microsoft Cortana voice assistant.

Thanks to the ability to create schedules or scenes, you can also schedule devices to turn on and off at predetermined times. For example, schedule your stereo to turn on first thing in the morning to wake you up, and schedule it to turn off when you usually leave for work. Having remote control access can give you peace of mind, allowing you to remotely turn off an appliance, like a curling iron left on at home, or schedule traditional lights to turn on or off as a security measure whenever you’re out of town.

Kasa Cam Outdoor security cameras and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets are part of the Kasa Smart Home family of products which also includes Smart Wi-Fi Plugs, Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs, Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches and more.

Key Kasa Cam Outdoor Features at a Glance:

Crystal-clear, wide-angle 1080p video

130° field of view, with a night vision range of up to 30 feet

IP65 weatherproof build, to protect against rain and dust

Free cloud storage for up to two days, included; further plans available, starting at $4 per month

Crisp 2-way audio, push-to-talk audio capabilities

Built-in siren to deter intruders

Lag free, near real time streaming when phone and camera are connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network

Easy DIY installation including magnetic camera mount and mounting wall plate

Operates in temperatures as low as -4˚F and as high as 109˚F

Watch from anywhere with the Kasa Smart mobile app or on an Amazon Alexa device such as Amazon Echo or Amazon Spot, or Google Assistant-supported display, like Fire TV or Google Chromecast

Ability to set activity zones and motion detection duration at no charge, so your camera only records what is important to you

Key Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets Features at a Glance:

Double the outlets, providing smart home control of two different devices

Control your existing plug-in devices from anywhere using the Kasa Smart app

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana

Set schedules, scenes and times to customize

No hub or extra accessories required

Supports wide range of plug-in devices (15 Amp power)

Price & Availability

The Kasa Cam Outdoor Camera and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets by TP-Link are available at Amazon for $139.99 and $39.99 USD, respectively.