A separate PUBG Mobile beta release was published on the Play Store earlier this month. At the time the beta was on version 0.7.0 (it still is, strangely enough), and as of today, the regular stable release of PUBG Mobile has been updated to 0.7.0 after that short testing period.
A few new changes and additions come along with the 0.7.0 update, but instead of me droning on about it, you can read the Play Store changelog right below.
WHAT'S NEW
Exclusive Pan 75% off
July 31 - August 9What's NewAchievements
- Added a lot of long-term objectives. Complete difficult objectives to get titles and outfits.Clans
- Players can create or join Clans.
First Person Perspective
- Now supported in custom rooms.
Arcade Mode - War
- A faster-paced variation of Arcade mode.
New Weapon
- Added the SLR Sniper Rifle.
- Foregrip parameters have been adjusted.
As you can see, the most notable addition is the War arcade mode, which is basically the PUBG equivalent of team deathmatch. The newly added clan system is also a welcome change that allows you to create and add unique clan icons so that you can work towards earning exclusive rewards. And sure, the new SLR sniper rifle is also lovely to see, but it's hardly as big of news as a new mode or custom clan icons and rewards. So what are you waiting for? The update is ready. Boot up your copy of PUBG Mobile and check out all this new stuff.
Press Release
SQUAD UP IN PUBG MOBILE’S JULY UPDATE THAT FEATURES ALL-NEW WAR MODE AND CLAN SYSTEM
Players Can Now Unlock Achievements to Earn In-Game Rewards and Items
LOS ANGELES – July 24, 2018 – Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. supercharge the intensity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) by introducing a major game update today that introduces an action-packed War Mode and all-new clan system.
Following June’s introduction of First Person Perspective Mode, PUBG MOBILE’s latest content drop amplifies the action from the rugged terrain of the Miramar and Erangel realms. Players on iOS and Android can skydive in to the new epic battle of War Mode where teams duke it out on a small patch of the battlefield. Teamwork and grit are continuously tested, as players respawn repeatedly until one team reaches 100 points. Players earn three points for killing an opponent, one point for killing a downed opponent and one point for saving a teammate.
In addition to War Mode, PUBG MOBILE’s July update delivers an all-new way for players to team up and dominate with the introduction of the clan system. Players can create and customize unique clan icons and work to earn exclusive rewards by climbing in ranks and completing challenges.
Other game-related updates for PUBG MOBILE today include:
New Region Categorization – Nationality, clan, and friend information are now viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region;
New Achievement System – Players can participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items;
Exclusive Skins – Even more zany skins are available for customization, including player armor, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes;
SLR Sniper Rifle – The deadly SLR rifle from PUBG on PC arrives in PUBG MOBILE for additional carnage, along with new grip and scope accessories.
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
Check out the new Version 0.7.0 video trailer here and the War Mode trailer here.
Download the latest PUBG MOBILE image assets here.
PUBG MOBILE is based on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the original battle royale PC and Xbox One phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Comments