Early this month, Samsung began offering free microSD cards up to 256GB in size with the purchase of a Galaxy S9, S9+, or Note8. In other words, you'd get a microSD card that matched your new phone (64GB, 128GB, or 256GB), effectively doubling your storage. Samsung is now combining that offer with a free Chromebook 3 11.6" (or $200 off any Samsung Chromebook), which is pretty enticing.

The microSD offer is pretty straightforward. Buy a 128GB Galaxy S9, and you get a free 128GB microSD. For the full details on that, you can check out our post on it. The Chromebook offer is essentially just $200 off of any Chromebook that Samsung sells; because the Chromebook 3 11.6" (with 2GB of RAM) retails for $199.99, it's essentially free. Alternatively, you can upgrade to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for an extra $30, or just take $200 off the Chromebook Pro or Chromebook Plus. If you were in the market for a phone and a Chromebook, this is worth checking out.

We've confirmed that the two offers stack; just add everything to your cart, and it'll reflect the discounts. The original microSD deal is slated to end on July 31st, so you should make the purchase before then if you'd like both offers on your plate.