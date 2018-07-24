LG's been doing some... interesting things with its smartphone lineup. It's basically rereleased the V30 twice with marginally different specs, and the G7 ThinQ isn't very innovative either. Nonetheless, the G7 becomes an interesting proposition at B&H's current price of $629.99, which is $120 less than MSRP.

The G7 sports a (notched) 6.1" 1440p IPS display, a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 16MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. LG's signature 'Quad DAC,' IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging are present as well.

B&H is offering the G7 in both Platinum and Black for $629.99, $120 less than MSRP. A tempered glass screen protector valued at $19.99 is included free of charge. Amazon also has both colors discounted, but at a slightly higher $649.95. But between B&H's lower price overall and lack of tax for all states except NY and NJ, it easily offers the better deal.