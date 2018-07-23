The once-handy home screen Google search bar is acting up on Pixel devices. Many users, including some here at Android Police, are experiencing an annoying glitch that causes the bar to not show search history or suggestions of any kind.

Reports have also cropped up on Reddit. The issue is confirmed to affect the first-generation Pixel XL, as well as both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (and if it's happening on all those, chances are good it's happening on the smaller first-gen model, too), on both Android Oreo 8.1 and Android P Developer Preview 4.

Versions 8.12.20.21 and 8.13.11.21 of the Google app are seeing this incorrect behavior, although it's possible other versions are, too. Search behaves correctly elsewhere, like Chrome and inside the Google app; this only seems to affect searches initiated from the persistent home screen widget. Still, it's plenty annoying. Hopefully it's ironed out soon.