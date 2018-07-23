The Android Wear market isn't what it once was, but one of the few manufacturers that has stuck around is Huawei. The Huawei Watch 2 Sport and Classic didn't wow us as much as the original Huatch, but given the price drops B&H is offering, they might be worth another look. The Sport is offered for $179.99, and the Classic for $219.99.

Both the Watch 2 Sport and Classic are equipped with a 1.2" 390p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a 420mAh battery, and IP68 water resistance, as well as GPS, NFC, and an ambient light sensor. The only real difference between the two is the Classic's more elegant body, which is definitely worth the extra $40 in my opinion.

B&H doesn't currently have any of these in stock, but availability is expected in between 1 and 10 business days depending on the model. Only black is available for the Sport, but the Classic is available with both black and brown straps. Expedited shipping is free, and sales tax is only charged in NY and NJ.