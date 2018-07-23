The Huawei Mate 10 Pro was supposed to be a huge US release for Huawei, but some perplexing interference from the American government torpedoed its carrier deals. The phone still launched unlocked in the US, and it happens to be a great device. Today, you can get the US Mate 10 Pro for just $499.99. That's the lowest we've seen yet and $300 off the launch price.

The Mate 10 Pro has flagship-level hardware with a sleek aluminum and glass chassis. Inside is the Kirin 970 with its fancy AI processing core, a 4,000 mAh battery, and 128GB of storage. A big 6-inch OLED panel dominates the front of the device, and there's no notch. There's no headphone jack, either.

We're seeing the Mate 10 Pro at $499.99 at both Amazon and B&H. You've got your choice of gray or brown at that price, and I'd strongly suggest you get that mocha brown phone. It looks gorgeous. Amazon does not list an end date for the sale, but B&H says it's good only through tomorrow.