One of the nice features in Microsoft Edge for Android is the ability to move browsing sessions from your PC to your phone, and vice-versa. For example, if you're reading an article on Edge for Android, you can tap a button to make the page appear on your desktop. Now it looks like Chrome OS might implement similar functionality.

XDA Developers spotted a commit in the Chromium Gerrit for a new Chromebook feature, titled 'Continue reading in Chrome.' The description reads, "[...] allow users to seamlessly continue reading a web page when they switch from phones or tablets to Chromebook."

Simply put, when you open a Chromebook after reading something on another device (phone, tablet, etc.), Chrome OS will ask you if you want to open that page. The feature isn't live yet, but it should appear in Chrome OS Canary soon.