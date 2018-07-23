Arlo already offers wireless cameras and security lights, and now it's branching out to another popular smart home arena: doorbells. The new Arlo Audio Doorbell is coming soon to help you keep an eye on your entryway. Well, not an eye... but an ear. The Audio Doorbell doesn't have a camera like other smart doorbells, but you also don't have to screw around with the wiring inside your house.

The Audio Doorbell takes a pair of AA batteries, so it's not rechargeable like other Arlo devices. However, those batteries will keep the doorbell running for about a year. It's only streaming audio, so it won't use much power. When someone presses the button, you get a "phone call" from the Arlo app on your phone. Answering starts a 2-way audio conversation via the Audio Doorbell.

Pairing the Audio Doorbell with other Arlo devices can make it more capable as well. For example, there will be an Arlo Chime (above, right) that plugs into an outlet inside your home. It'll ping you when someone presses the buzzer, but you can also set it to silent mode. There's an 80dB alarm option, too. If you have Arlo cameras, you can integrate the video feed from those devices into the Audio Doorbell experience.

Arlo has not announced a price or release date, but you can sign up for notifications on the website. It says to expect the doorbell to launch sometime this fall.