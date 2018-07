ARLO ANNOUNCES NEW WIRE-FREE, SMART CONNECTED AUDIO DOORBELL AND CHIME DESIGNED FOR SIMPLE, DIY SETUP

New solution pairs with Arlo wire-free cameras for a more complete entryway view and simple two-way communication via the Arlo app

SAN JOSE, California — July 23rd, 2018 — NETGEAR ® , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leader in home networking and smart home security products, announced today the all-new Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime . Designed with flexibility and DIY simplicity in mind, the Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime are built to work as a smart audio doorbell solution or to pair with Arlo wire-free cameras or Arlo smart light for a more complete view of the entryway. Through the free Arlo app, users can access their Arlo Audio Doorbell to interact with visitors from their smartphone or tablet, and if paired with an Arlo wire-free camera, users can also use an Arlo Smart subscription service plan to intelligently detect people and call e911 emergency services closest to the camera’s location, saving valuable time. The smart audio doorbell solution is slated to arrive in retailers nationwide later this fall.

“With the introduction of the Arlo Doorbell, we took the already common use case of front door monitoring and paired it with the convenience of remote, two-way communication,” said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. “When a guest rings the Arlo Audio Doorbell, users immediately receive a phone call on their smartphone via the Arlo app, prompting them to either answer the call or send a prerecorded message for a quick reply. Couple this standout feature with the simple, wire-free setup and users have a seamless way to modernize the traditional doorstep greeting.”

The Arlo Audio Doorbell is easy to install, replaces traditional push-button doorbells and calls the user’s mobile device when the doorbell is pressed. Homeowners can then speak with, or if an Arlo wire-free camera is paired with the doorbell, even see their guests directly from their smart device. Users can then talk live with visitors through their mobile phone or tap to reply with a prerecorded message while in a situation where it’s not convenient to talk.

The freedom to mount Arlo wire-free cameras anywhere around the front porch enables Arlo Doorbell users to keep watch over their entry with a more complete view as opposed to conventional smart doorbell solutions which integrate a camera in a fixed position next to the doorbell button. The Arlo Audio Doorbell runs on two standard AA batteries, which has longevity to last up to an entire year, and is finished with a weather-resistant exterior.[1] For added ease and versatility, users also have the option to connect with their existing digital and mechanical door chimes without needing to install any additional hardware or wiring.[2]

The all-new Arlo Chime accessory complements the Arlo Audio Doorbell and completes the smart entry experience. By plugging into any standard power outlet, Arlo Chime works in tandem with the Audio Doorbell and Arlo wire-free cameras to transmit instant alerts to any room where plugged in, even if users are not near their phones. With volume control and options for melodies that can be adjusted via the free Arlo app, Arlo Chime can also produce an audible alert loud enough to serve as an 80+ decibel siren. Silent Mode can also be activated to disable alerts and disruptions – perfect for families with napping children or other times when silence is golden.